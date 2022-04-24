President Rule in Maharashtra: War of words between MVA and BJP leaders amid Hanuman Chalisa controversy

Amid Azaan and Hanuman Chalisa controversy and arrest of Navneet and Ravi Rana, there was a war of words between the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners and BJP over the politically sensitive issue of the imposition of President’s Rule in Maharashtra.

The Union minister Narayan Rane on Sunday has raked up demand for the imposition of President’s Rule in Maharashtra citing collapse of law and order. He also claimed that the President’s Rule is necessary as the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government is playing vendetta politics. This is not the first time Rane has made a strong case for the President’s Rule. Earlier, he had demanded citing the state government’s failure in handling the coronavirus pandemic.

‘’ There is lawlessness in the state. When Sharad Pawar's house was attacked, action was taken against many State Transport employees. When Shiv Sena activists broke into Navneet and Ravi Rana's house in Amravati, why weren't they arrested? Why aren't the same clauses applied? Why one law for one person and another for another? Why is the government doing this partisanship? Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is responsible for all this,’’ claimed Rane.

The Home Minister Dilip Wasle-Patil however, accused the BJP of trying to create a situation in order to impose President’s Rule in the state. ‘’It had been the BJP’s constant effort since the formation of the MVA government to ensure that the alliance government did not remain in place under any situation. These actions including the provocations by Rana couple are part of that scheme,’’ he said.

Further, the state NCP chief and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil ruled out the possibility of the imposition of President’s Rule. He said if it will be imposed the people will strongly oppose it.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut dared BJP to impose President’s Rule. ‘’If you come to our house and challenge us, then the Shiv Sainik is strong and he does not need anyone's protection. If challenged, Shiv Sainiks will not remain silent. Get the CBI back, get the ED, harass us, we don't care. We are not scared. If you want to impose President's rule, do it,’’ said Raut lashing out at BJP.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 06:59 PM IST