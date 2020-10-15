President Kovind, PM Modi should ask Guv Koshyari whether he is secular or not: Sanjay Raut

He also said if Maharasthra Governor raises questions on CM Uddhav Thackeray's secularism, President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi should ask the Governor Koshyari if he is secular or not. "If the (Maharasthra) Governor raises questions on the secularism of the CM, the President & the PM should ask the Governor if he is secular or not. No one wants to keep temples shut but we have to save people's lives," Raut said.

In his letter to the CM, Koshyari mentioned that he has received three representations from delegations demanding that places of worship be reopened. "Have you suddenly turned secular?" Koshyari asked in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister.

On Tuesday, Sanjay Raut said Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari should only see whether Maharashtra is being run as per the Constitution or not and there is a people-elected government in place to look after rest of the things.

Speaking to reporters in the wake of Koshyari writing to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on reopening places of worship and the latter's response to the same, Raut said the Shiv Sena's Hindutva is firm and based on strong foundation and they don't need lessons on it.