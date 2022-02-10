President arrives on 4-day Maharashtra visit, to inaugurate Darbar Hall and visit Dr Ambedkar memorial at Ambawade in Ratnagiri

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday arrived at Mumbai for a four-day visit to the state. On Friday, President will inaugurate the newly built Darbar hall at Raj Bhavan while on Saturday he will visit Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial, Ambadawe village, Mandangan, Ratnagiri district. He will leave for Hyderabad on February 13. President was welcomed by state Governor BS Koshyari, Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray, his deputy Aditi Tatkare and Chief Secretary Debashish Chakraborty.

The Darbar or audience hall, on a rectangular plan, was constructed in 1911, between Jal Bhushan and the Secretariat. Its portico edges on the underground passage which leads towards the southern tip and after skirting the periphery, terminates below Jal Chintan near the Devi temple. When the investiture ceremony of Governor Shri Sri Praksh was held here on 10th December 1956, the hall was known as Jal Naik.

In continuing a tradition, the hall when complete was referred to as the Darbar Hall, a nomenclature that emulated the native states to whom it came with a distinct connotation.

The hall has all the required trappings of an audience hall. As a backdrop for the dais and on the wall facing the dais, were two large paintings with the tree of life motif.

With an evolving socio-political scenario today, the Governor is required to preside over several functions including investiture ceremonies, and the Darbar Hall, the Jal Sabhagriha, remains the most active area of the Raj Bhavan.

As far as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial at Ambadawe village, it has been developed in Dr Ambedkar’s native village. His ancestral home has been converted into a monument. Dr Ambedkar’s personal things have been preserved inside the monument.

