Present state of Congress miserable: Shiv Sena in mouthpiece Saamana

Present state of Congress miserable which is not good for India’s democracy, Shiv Sena in mouthpiece Saamna

Mumbai: Amid widening tension and differences, the Shiv Sena on Saturday targeted the ruling ally Congress over its present state of affairs claiming that Congress party’s condition is miserable which is not good for the country’s democracy. In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena said when BJP has already launched preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress is in dire straits as it is unable to put its house in order.

‘’Rahul Gandhi has left several issues unresolved at the party’s Chintan Shivir held in Udaipur. Because of that several leaders in different states are parting ways with the Congress. Bihar and UP units of the Congress don’t have state presidents. The decision of leaders including Sunil Jakhar, Hardik Patel, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Jitin Prasada to leave the Congress shows the failure of the party leadership. The Congress should stand by its leaders with a mass following in states that are going to polls in the near future,’’ said Shiv Sena in the editorial.

‘’Why did Sunil Jakhar and Hardik Patel desert the party? Balram Jakhar, once a veteran leader of the Congress Party, was extremely loyal to the Gandhi family. Balram Jakhar also became the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Sunil Jakhar, who is the son of the same Balram Jakhar, led the Punjab Congress for many years but he was marginalized as Navjot Sidhu was given vain importance. Finally, Jakhar finally joined the BJP,’’ it said.

It further said that even though Hardik Patel was made working president of the Gujarat state unit he was not given a free hand that led to his decision to quit the Congress.

However, the state Congress chief Nana Patole has strongly countered observations made in Saamna editorial. ‘’Congress is tough and several people have come and gone. Instead of focusing on who leaves or joins Congress, people should worry about the burning issues that the country is facing,’’ he said.

On the other hand, Mumbai Regional Congress Committee President Bhai Jagtap said the grand old party did not need advice from anyone.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 08:09 PM IST