Preliminary Enquiry against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir ordered

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has ordered a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh with the main focus on how officers like suspended API Sachin Waze, who was arrested by the NIA in the Mukesh Ambani security scare case, went rogue while working under Singh.

The PE has been ordered after the Mumbai Police submitted a report in connection with the security scare case to the state Home department, an official said. The PE order was issued on April 1, he said. The PE will try to find out if there was any negligence on part of Singh in submitting a report on the probe of the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV found outside the south Mumbai residence of Mukesh Ambani on February 25, to the state government in the background of Assembly sessions.

The PE will also ascertain if there was any dereliction of duty and the violation of All India Service (Conduct) Rules by Singh in (not) controlling Waze who was working under him.

Senior IPS officer Sanjay Pandey has been directed to conduct the PE.