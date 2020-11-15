Pregnant leopard run over on Ghodbunder highway dies

Hours after being knocked down by an unidentified speeding vehicle, a four-year-old female leopard died while undergoing treatment in the wee hours of Sunday. According to the Forest Department, the leopard was pregnant. The accident was reported near Hotel Delhi Darbar on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway, which passes through Ghodbunder at around 11:30pm on Saturday.

“After being hit by the vehicle, the leopard was seen limping towards the forest by some motorists. Following this, I passed the information to the forest officials. They visited the spot along with some local police personnel,” said Azim Tamboli.

“After receiving the information, our team immediately reached the spot. Unfortunately, the female leopard succumbed while undergoing treatment. As per postmortem reports, the leopard, which was pregnant, died due to multiple fractures and internal bleeding," confirmed Forest Officer (Ghodbunder Road) Manoj Patil. Eye witnesses have revealed that the vehicle that hit the leopard was a Tata Sumo jeep.