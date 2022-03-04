Pre-poll booster dose for BJP as over 50 doctors join party in Bhayandar

Over 50 practicing doctors in the twin-city have enrolled themselves as active members of the BJP in the ongoing membership drive. The doctors were officially inducted into the party at a ceremony held under the aegis of local party chief Adv. Ravi Vyas and municipal corporator Dr. Sushil Agarwal at the party’s headquarters in Bhayandar (west) on Friday afternoon. The newly re-grouped doctor’s cell of the party is headed by Dr. Ashok Shukla.

“We aim to induct intellectuals, doctors, lawyers, chartered accountants, social workers, youth and people from all walks of life into the party. A large number of women led by the recently appointed president (women’s wing) Reena Mehta, have voluntarily come forward to strengthen the BJP. The membership drive has received an encouraging response and we aim to cross the one lakh mark soon,” said Adv. Vyas.

The membership drive gains significance as the BJP is looking forward to retaining its control over the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) which goes to polls in August this year. However, the local unit of the party continues to remain a divided house after former legislator Narendra Mehta and his supporters raised a banner of revolt against the appointment of Adv. Ravi Vyas as the chief of the local BJP unit, last year.

Notably, the BJP single-handedly rules the civic body on the virtue of its absolute majority in the 95-member house.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 09:03 PM IST