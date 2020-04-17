Pre-monsoon prep gets underway; BMC, MMRDA and MMRCL cautiously embark on operations

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has initiated pre-monsoon related works on the Western Express Highway in three packages, from Friday, said BG Pawar, joint metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA. Similar works on the Eastern Express Highway will also possibly begin by next week, he informed.

"The work is being undertaken by regular appointed contractors. The work tender was floated in December last year and so everything is in place. The contractor has an adequate labour force to carry out the work," said Pawar. Contractors have been advised to strictly adhere to safety measures at work, he assured.

Pre-monsoon related works mainly include road resurfacing and nullah-cleaning.

According to the MMRDA, in the first leg, work has begun from the Airport Junction flyover, 700 metres and 100 metres beyond, up to the start of elevated road to airport. Dense bituminous macadam (DBM) is being spread as the base layer and mastic asphalt as the top surface of the road.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) responsible for the underground metro line 3 ( Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ), will also initiate pre-monsoon related work. Ranjit Singh Deol, managing director, MMRCL, said, "We have obtained permission to carry out pre-monsoon related works. As we know, due to coronavirus, all work has been stopped worldwide. On metro line 3 too, excavation work was suspended midway. Before the onset of monsoon all excavated work must be stabilised. Already, de-watering pumps have been installed in the tunnel and it is necessary to check that all these pumps are in working condition."

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also kickstarted pre-monsoon work. It has tweeted that major nullahs across the city, in the western and eastern suburbs, namely NSC, Dahanukarwadi, Kajupada, Valnai, Safed Pool, Vashi Naka are among the few being desilted in preparation for the upcoming monsoon.

Aditya Thackeray, environment, protocol and tourism minister and guardian minister of the Mumbai suburban district held a Zoom video conference with civic chief Praveen Pardeshi and other officials on Friday, to note the seasonal preparatory works undertaken by the corporation.