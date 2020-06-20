Pre-historic heritage conservation takes a back seat

Ratnagiri has over 1,200 carvings at 62 locations. In Sindhudurg, 60 carvings have been discovered at around five sites. However, none of these reliefs have protected status.

The directorate had proposed the conservation and protection of 17 sites in Rajapur, Lanja and Ratnagiri talukas, without acquiring the land in this Rs 6 crore project. The official said the consent of land owners for right of way was to be taken and approach roads, fencing, viewing galleries and signages would be constructed along with amenities for tourists. However, the funds crunch and resultant austerity measures will lead to new projects being curbed.

“The directorate has a spillover of Rs 10 crore to be paid for conservation works done last year. This means there may be little or no fiscal space for fresh projects, including conservation on forts,” he explained.

Some animals represented in these petroglyphs include rhinos and elephants, which do not have a natural habitat in the Konkan today.

The official added that the recent cyclone and heavy rains and winds had damaged some works undertaken on forts like Rajgad in Pune, which would have to be repaired. The assessment was underway.