Pre-bid meeting held to revamp CSMT

Forty-three prospective bidders attended the pre-bid meeting conducted for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) redevelopment project on Friday. Railway officials said that the agenda is being driven with full force by the state government with the participation of private players as a part of the Public Private Partnership (PPP). The pre-bid meeting held today received a huge response from the industry.

The pre-bid meeting was attended by Adani Group, Tata Projects Limited, Eldeco, GMR Group, JKB Infrastructure Private Limited, SNCF Hubs & Connexions, I Squared Capital, Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited, Ace Urban Developers, GR Infrastructure, Essel Group and Larsen & Toubro. Architects included BDP Singapore, Hafeez Contractor and AECOM. Fund houses included Anchorage Infrastructure Investment Holdings Limited and Brookfield. Consultancy firms included JLL, Boston Consultancy Group, KPMG, PwC India and EY. Embassies present included the British High Commission. Invest India set up by DPIIT, which is the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency that helps investors looking for investment opportunities and options in India, also attended the meeting.

“During the pre-bid meeting, it was highlighted that, at the RFQ stage, the applicants would need to fulfil only the financial criteria that is minimum net worth (for developers) or minimum ACI (for funds) and the technical eligibility criteria has been dispensed with,” said an official.

The CSMT project cost is of Rs 1642 crore and the cost of real estate is Rs 1,433 crores. The construction period is four years.

The redevelopment plan includes segregation of arrival and departure, divyang-friendly station, better level of services for passengers, energy efficient building and restoring the heritage site as per its 1930 levels. The CSMT railway station will function like a city centre rail mall.

Upon redevelopment, it will provide multiple access points to passengers for easy commute and also a direct linkage between the suburban railway, harbour line, long distance, Metro rail and commercial development.