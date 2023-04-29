 Prayerrun Cyclothon in Mira Bhayandar: Cycling event organised to raise awareness on child's needs
Prayerrun Cyclothon in Mira Bhayandar: Cycling event organised to raise awareness on child's needs

Prayerrun Cyclothon in Mira Bhayandar: Cycling event organised to raise awareness on child's needs

The Cyclothon will start at 6 am from the Subhash Chandra Bose Ground in Bhayandar and end at Uttan, covering a distance of 7 km.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
Prayerrun Cyclothon in Mira Bhayandar: Cycling event organised to raise awareness on child's needs | Representative pic

Mira Bhayandar: To encourage a positive mental and emotional atmosphere for children, the AMU Care Foundation has hosted a Prayerrun Cyclothon event on Sunday, April 30.

The Cyclothon will start at 6 am from the Subhash Chandra Bose Ground in Bhayandar and end at Uttan, covering a distance of 7 km. The ride is non-timed, providing participants with a fun and relaxed environment to enjoy the scenic route.

Objective of event:

The event is open to all age groups and encourages participation of both beginners and experienced riders. All participants will receive a finisher’s medal, on-route hydration, post-ride refreshments, and access to a photo booth. Additionally, a backup vehicle with technician support will be available throughout the ride, and a post-ride special cycle maintenance workshop will be conducted.

Aspiring participants can call on 9833708834 for more information. The objective of the event is to inform, empower and inspire the society to put the child’s needs first and stay spiritually and physically healthy, said the organisers. 

