Pravin Darekar seeks Rs 25,000 per hectare for rain-hit farmers

Nagpur: Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar on Thursday demanded that the state government provide Rs 25,000 per hectare of relief to farmers affected by unseasonal rains this year.

He also warned that if the Uddhav Thackeray-led government fails to provide this relief to farmers, the opposition would hit the streets on the issue.

Darekar was speaking in the Upper House over Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's address to the joint session of the state legislature in November. "The then CM Fadnavis had announced Rs 10,000 crore for farmers hit by untimely rains, while the present government has announced only Rs 4,500 crore assistance," he said.