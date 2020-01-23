Prasad Pujari aide Pappu Yadav arrested for ‘firing’ on Shiv Sena leader

Mumbai: The Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested Pappu Yadav in connection with the firing on Shiv Sena leader Chandrashekhar Jadhav in Vikhroli on December 19.

Yadav, a close aide of gangster Prasad Pujari, was arrested from Delhi on Tuesday by AEC. With this arrest, total number of arrested accused has reached seven.

“Yadav is a big catch for us as he was directly connected with gangster Prasad Pujari,” said a Crime Branch officer.

The officer added Yadav is a childhood friend of Pujari, and has acted as a middleman in the firing. So far, the investigation has revealed Yadav helped connect the accused Umesh Shetty to Pujari.

According to the AEC officer, Yadav was previously arrested by Thane police in the Nigerian fraud case in which he had allegedly sold data to the fraudsters. Yadav was produced in a the court on Wednesday which remanded him in police custody for three days.

Jadhav, a local Sena leader and labour contractor was shot near a temple on December 19, he was shot over the tussle between contractors in a redevelopment project in Tagore Nagar in Vikhroli (East).

The AEC invoked the MCOCA charges against all the accused. So far, the AEC has arrested Laxman Pawar, Vijay Waghmare, Sagar Mishra, Umesh Shetty, Krishnadhar Singhand and Anand Phadtare in the case.