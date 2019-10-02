Prakash Surve files nomination

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Prakash Surve has filed his nomination from the Magathane constituency of Northern Mumbai. Surve is the sitting MLA of the Constituency since 2014, the post was earlier held by Pravin Darekar of then MNS who recently switched to BJP.

On his way to file his nomination, Surve travelled in a bullock cart accompanied by a huge procession. Mumbai North’s Lok Sabha MP, Gopal Shetty along with Pravin Darekar was present with Surve.

“There is no dispute between the Sena and BJP, both the parties have announced their seats keeping party favours in mind so that nothing untoward happens,” said Surve highlighting the development of the backward class will be his prime agenda.