Prakash Javadekar makes a video call to 99-year-old BJP loyalist on his birthday

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday spoke to a 99-year-old BJP loyalist on his birthday. The Union Environment Minister said Rajubhau Deshpande has been working for the RSS, Jana Sangh and BJP for almost 90 years now.
Taking to Twitter, Prakash Javadekar: "Shri Rajabhau Deshpandeji who lives in Karad city in Satara district of Maharashtra completed 99 years of life. I wished him on his birthday via a video call. For 90 years he worked continuously for the Sangh, Jana Sangh, BJP party. Due to such loyal workers, the party has reached the peak today."
Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also celebrating his 70th birthday today. Prakash Javadekar also extended his greetings to PM Modi.
"Happy birthday to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji who has taken the country to new heights with determination and strong will power. Under your guidance, the country is constantly on the path of progress. May God grant you a healthy, long life and a happy life," Javadekar said in a tweet.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a week-long campaign called 'Seva Saptah' on September 14 to mark 70th birthday of the Prime Minister. Several social initiatives are being undertaken by the party leaders and workers across the country under this campaign, which will continue till September 20.
