Prakash Javadekar makes a video call to 99-year-old BJP loyalist on his birthday

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday spoke to a 99-year-old BJP loyalist on his birthday. The Union Environment Minister said Rajubhau Deshpande has been working for the RSS, Jana Sangh and BJP for almost 90 years now.

Taking to Twitter, Prakash Javadekar: "Shri Rajabhau Deshpandeji who lives in Karad city in Satara district of Maharashtra completed 99 years of life. I wished him on his birthday via a video call. For 90 years he worked continuously for the Sangh, Jana Sangh, BJP party. Due to such loyal workers, the party has reached the peak today."