Praja Report: ‘Police control room operating at half-strength’

At any given point in time, the police control room is the first in line to get information about any incident which may or may not need immediate attention. The police personnel shortage, however, seems to have most affected the control room, where crime surveillance and taking of complaints through helpline numbers is done, as the highest shortage in personnel of 49 per cent was observed there this year, claims a white paper published by the NGO Praja Foundation.

The Mumbai Police Control Room, which gets hundreds of calls about crimes, harassment of women, and other mishaps, is highly understaffed, operating at almost half of its sanctioned strength. According to the report, of the 267 sanctioned posts at the police control room, only 135 were filled this year, making up the 49 per cent shortage, while that of 2019 was 130 manning the posts, resulting in a 51 per cent shortage.

Nitai Mehta, Founder, and Managing Trustee, Praja Foundation said, "The Control Room is the heart of the policing process and should be adequately manned at all times." The report also stated that there is a dire need for having an adequate police force, forensic personnel, judicial personnel, and filling the sanctioned posts for effective investigation and trial of cases.

A senior police officer told The Free Press Journal on request of anonymity that even if there was a deficit in manpower at the control room, the constables stationed are more than efficient in doing their jobs, which hardly affects the working of the control room. "The crunch in manpower does add to the workload and pressure, but it is handled in a commendable way by our personnel, who make sure to not miss a single call made to the police helpline," the official said.

The shortage in the control room was followed by that at the technical post, which is crucial in any investigation that needs technical support, as only 2,721 police personnel were appointed in this department, whereas 5,036 posts were sanctioned by the state government.