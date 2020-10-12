Power outage affects water supply in Thane

Thane: The power cut of MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited) affects water supply in Thane city, on Monday.

The main water supply plant of Thane Municipal Corporation, located at Temghar has been affected due to the non-functioning of pumping. The water supply will be resumed once the electric power is functional in the city, informed TMC official.

Following the power cut in Mumbai and other suburban areas like Thane and Navi Mumbai, the water supply in Thane has been affected, since morning hours. However, in some parts of Thane the electricity is restored, but water supply is not yet resumed.