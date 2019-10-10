Power firm to pay Rs 35,000 compensation for faulty bill

Thane: A consumer forum in Thane has ordered a power distributor to pay Rs35,000 for issuing incorrect bill to a consumer in 2008 while observing the complainant is entitled to “reasonable compensation” for the “mental agony” cau­sed by deficiency in service.

In its order dated October 7, the Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum headed by SD Madake and comprising SZ Pawar as a member directed the Torrent Power Limited to restore the snapped power supply to the flat of the complainant, Rajendra Jain, a resident of Kamatghar in Bhiwandi.

The forum upheld Jain’s complaint that the company had issued him a bill dated April 19, 2008 mentioning the metre number which doesn’t belong to him.

Jain said that he was forced to take another flat on rent after the company disconnected his power supply. The power firm denied the allegations and contested the Rs3,30,000 claim raised by the complainant on several grounds.

“The opponent (Torrent Power) is under an obligation to issue a notice prior to disconnect electricity supply of a consumer. The opponent simply stated the supply was disconnected legally without stating whether the principles of natural justice were observed prior to disconnection.

“We quantify the amount of compensation at Rs25,000 and the cost of Rs10,000 which has to be payable by Torrent Power Co Ltd,” the forum noted.