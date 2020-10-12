Mumbai Power Cut Live Updates: Supply disrupted in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane; restoration underway

Latest updates:
Tata Power system developed fault...Now power supply getting restored stepwise..hospitals first220 KV Uran GTPS restored just now
Dahanu has islanded with 380 MW. All COVID hospitals and essential establishments being catered too
Islanding worked at AEML despite massive load throw off due to grid disturbance. More load of essential services being added as Dahanu has capacity of another 100 MW.
Electric supply of entire western region is tripped...will take at least 2 hrs to restore....all Hospitals to ensure backup supply for 4 hrs for patients safety
All trains on Western Railway and Central Railway services suspended in Mumbai following citywide power grid failure.
Some Tata customers are not affected because of separate islanding.
Residents across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane on Monday reported power cuts on Monday.
Sources from BEST power supply said there is currently off supply in entire MMR region due to grid failure.
"The electric supply is inttruptted due to TATAs incoming electric supply faiure. Inconveniences is regretted," BEST Electric Supply said on Twitter.
"There is multiple tripping of lines and transformer (Kalwa-padghe and Khargar ICTs) supplying power to Mumbai system . 360 MW supply in Mumbai and suberbs affected. Restoration under process," it said.
Residents of Kurla, Ghatkopar, Chembur, Andheri, Juhu, Chandivali, Vashi Malad confirmed that there is currently no power supply at their homes.
More details awaited.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)