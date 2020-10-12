Mumbai Power Cut Live Updates: Supply disrupted in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane; restoration underway

Residents across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane on Monday reported power cuts on Monday.

Sources from BEST power supply said there is currently off supply in entire MMR region due to grid failure.

"The electric supply is inttruptted due to TATAs incoming electric supply faiure. Inconveniences is regretted," BEST Electric Supply said on Twitter.

"There is multiple tripping of lines and transformer (Kalwa-padghe and Khargar ICTs) supplying power to Mumbai system . 360 MW supply in Mumbai and suberbs affected. Restoration under process," it said.