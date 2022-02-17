Poultry deaths at Thane farm; bird flu confirmed in Maharashtra

Just when the COVID-19 cases are declining in Maharashtra, bird flu has been confirmed in the state after deaths of poultry in Thane farm, Indian Express reported.

After the farm reported the deaths of poultry on February 10, samples were collected on February 11 and 13 and assessed at the animal husbandry department’s disease investigation section in Pune.

Last year also the outbreak of the bird flu was reported in several states across India. As per the protocol, all the poultry birds within a radius of one km of the farms will be culled.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 06:23 PM IST