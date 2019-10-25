Posters hailing Aaditya Thackeray as 'future CM' crop up in Worli

Day after winning assembly election from Worli, posters of Shiv Sena leader and Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray congratulating him as 'Future CM' for winning the polls elections with a large mandate.
Posters making a reference to Aaditya Thackeray as 'future Chief Minister' of the state have were seen in Worli, the constituency from where he has been elected to the state Assembly. Earlier, Thackeray had refuted the calls and said that he was already the CM, meaning 'common man' of Maharashtra.
The poster says, "Hearty congratulations to Yuva Shiv Sena and future chief minister Aaditya Thackeray for winning the assembly polls with a huge mandate."
Aaditya won with a margin of 61782 votes against Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Suresh Mane. The 29-year-old next-gen Thackeray, whom his party wants to be the deputy chief minister in the BJP-Sena alliance government, won with a thumping majority from Mumbai's Worli constituency. The Yuva Sena leader is now likely to make his party, which was rooted in the 'sons of the soil' agenda and later embraced the Hindutva ideology, more inclusive and broad-based. In run up to the polls, he conducted several roadshows, foot marches and raised issues like cutting of trees in Aarey Colony and Mumbai's nightlife and said he wants to make the constituency a "model of development".
Indicating that he would drive a hard bargain in talks with the ally BJP during government formation, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday that it was time to implement "fifty-fifty" formula for power-sharing. Asked by reporters which party will get the chief minister's post, Thackeray said, "It is time to remind the BJP about the formula arrived at when BJP chief Amit Shah visited my home....we had decided on fifty-fifty formula for the alliance." "We agreed to contest fewer seats (than the BJP), but I cannot accommodate the BJP every time. I should allow my party to grow," Thackeray said.
