Posters hailing Aaditya Thackeray as 'future CM' crop up in Worli

Day after winning assembly election from Worli, posters of Shiv Sena leader and Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray congratulating him as 'Future CM' for winning the polls elections with a large mandate.

Posters making a reference to Aaditya Thackeray as 'future Chief Minister' of the state have were seen in Worli, the constituency from where he has been elected to the state Assembly. Earlier, Thackeray had refuted the calls and said that he was already the CM, meaning 'common man' of Maharashtra.

The poster says, "Hearty congratulations to Yuva Shiv Sena and future chief minister Aaditya Thackeray for winning the assembly polls with a huge mandate."