 Post-Diwali Pollution Surge Pushes Respiratory Cases Higher In Mumbai Hospitals, Say Doctors
Diwali hangover, smog: Hospitals witnessing increased respiratory cases; ICU admissions too on the rise; 50% surge in hospital visits after Diwali is normal

Somita PalUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 02:35 AM IST
Representative Image

Following Diwali celebrations, Mumbai hospitals are seeing a gradual rise in respiratory cases, including ICU admissions. Doctors attribute this to both weather whiplash and worsening air pollution due to traffic congestion and unchecked bursting of firecrackers.

Dr Swapnil Mehta, a pulmonologist at Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, noted that respiratory-related hospital visits surge by nearly 50% after Diwali. “Diwali is often linked to a rise in respiratory illnesses, particularly due to heightened air pollution from smoke, particulate matter, and harmful chemicals released into the atmosphere. Trends from past years show a significant spike in air pollution levels post-Diwali, leading to an uptick in respiratory conditions,” he said.

While children, senior citizens, and persons with pre-existing respiratory conditions remain the most vulnerable, doctors report that even young, healthy working adults are being affected.

Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital’s director of pulmonology and sleep medicine, Dr Salil Bendre, advised deep breathing exercises, particularly those rooted in yoga, such as pranayama. He said that strengthening of respiratory muscles and enhancing lung capacity help our lungs better cope with pollutants. He added, “It’s also advisable to limit outdoor physical activities and prioritise indoor breathing exercises. Staying well-hydrated also supports respiratory health by aiding muscle function and keeping airways clear.”

