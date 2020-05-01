Positive sign: In MBMC, doubling rate of coronavirus cases slows down to 20 days 

The rising trajectory of Covid-19 positive cases in the twin-cities has started dipping, bringing much needed relief to citizens and the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC). Apart from the nationwide lockdown, the rigid containment exercise, supported by a multi-pronged strategy, mainly involving total closure of establishments, efficient contact tracing, emphasis on doorstep delivery of essentials and restrictions on vehicular movement imposed by the civic chief C K Dange, has undoubtedly proved to be very timely and beneficial in keeping the outbreak under control. After the first positive case was reported on March 27, the number climbed to 51 till April 11 and reached 102 on April 18, doubling in seven days. By then, the civic administration had already put in place adequate restrictions and had created an environment of social distancing in the twin-city. This seems to have turned the tide and the doubling rate has increased to around 20 days, as the MBMC had registered a total of 157 cases till April 30.