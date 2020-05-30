Positive cases in MBMC cross 600 but the recovery rate is 63%

The number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Mira-Bhayandar has spiraled in the past seven days. Twenty-eight people tested positive on Thursday, taking the total cases in the twin-cities to 605. The health department has registered as many as 202 cases in the past seven days and the situation is expected to further worsen, with the doubling rate having reduced to 14 days, from the earlier 20.

Despite a rise in cases, the civic administration can heave a sigh of relief as the recovery rate has registered a significant recovery and currently hovers a little above 63 percent, with 378 patients having so far recovered and being discharged from designated Covid-19 hospitals, bringing down the number of active cases to 207 till Thursday night. However, swab test reports of 254 people are still awaited.

Of the 202 positive cases reported in the last one week, 98 are unrelated and have been reported from new areas, while 104 are close contacts of those who had tested positive earlier. With 319 positive patients, Mira Road has accounted for 52.73 per cent of the cases, followed by 146 (24.13%) and 140 (23.14%) cases from the west and east sides of Bhayandar, respectively. Eight people have succumbed while undergoing treatment for the deadly infection in the past seven days, taking the total number of casualties to 20.

The MBMC faces another daunting task, as a large number of cases are being reported from various slum clusters. However, the health department, apart from other sanitising measures, claims to have initiated an aggressive contact-tracing campaign to contain the spread of infection.