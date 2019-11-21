Posing as cops, ‘Bol-Bachchans’ rob senior citizen

Bhayandar: After a brief lull, the notorious Bol-Bachchan (glib talkers) gang struck again in Mira Road early on Monday morning. The latest target became a 60-year-old woman who was relieved of her gold ornaments worth more than Rs1,12,000 by two miscreants in the Shanti Nagar area of Mira Road at around 6.15 am on Monday.

According to the police, the crime was reported near Allaha­bad Bank, when the retired senior citizen stepped out of her building for a routine morning walk.

Two men posing as police personnel accosted the senior citizen, and informed her of a murder, which had taken place in the area and checking was going on and it was not safe for her to move around wearing expensive ornaments.

On the pretext of helping her, the impersonators who also flashed identity cards, asked her to remove the gold bangles, chain and ring. The senior citizen complied and the encounter ended in her being cheated of the gold ornaments.

Based on a complaint registered by the woman , a case under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty) and 170 (personating a public servant) has been registered against the unidentified posers at the Naya Nagar police station.

The cops are scanning CCTV images installed in the area.