Mumbai Building Collapse in Fort Area: Several trapped, rescue operations underway

On Thursday, a portion of the Bhanushali building in Mumbai's Fort area collapsed. This building is located close to the GPO.

As per reports, search operation is underway and eight fire tenders are present at the spot. Officials say that upon arrival it was learnt that the upper half of the ground and five floored residential building had collapsed.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade said that some people are trapped under the debris, while other remain stranded in the remaining portion of the building that has not collapsed. Search operation for the trapped people is in progress.

The building has been thought empty initially, because, it was supposed to have been vacated by the MHADA and repair work was in progress. However, even after vacating the building officially, some people had continued to live there.