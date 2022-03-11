Popularity of electric vehicles grows in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Attracted by the discounts offered by the government, there is an overwhelming buying shift towards electric vehicles. The statement is statistically supported by the fact that there were 46,040 e-vehicles registered across Maharashtra as on December 2021.
In the past five years since 2017, the registration for e-vehicles has risen significantly across the state; in 2017-18, 1,418 e-vehicles were registered followed by 4,958 next year then 5,050 in 2019-20 in different RTOs across Maharashtra.
The pandemic too didn’t deter the registrationof e-vehicles as during 2020- 21, there were 7,544 e-vehicles registered.
As of January 2022, there are 4.09 crore vehicles in Maharashtra, of which close to 42.13 lakh vehicles are in Mumbai itself.
Terming the shiftto e-vehicles as a good sign, Mumbai Mobility Forum member AV Shenoy said, “There is a need to control and reduce the number of vehicles on road and accelerate the completion of Metro rail corridors.”
