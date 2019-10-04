Poor eating habits and lack of exercise making Mumbaikars susceptible to hypertension, diabetes

Mumbai’s D ward has recorded the highest number of hypertension cases in the past four years. Doctors say it is caused by lack of healthy diets and regular exercise.

D ward is one of the Mumbai’s 24 wards that covers areas such as Khetwadi, Tardeo, Haji Ali, Girgaum Chowpatty, Grant Road among others. According to a data from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) which DNA has access to revealed that over 2,025 cases were reported in the ward alone in 2019 so far, while in 2018, 2,568 cases were reported, and in 2017, 2,153 cases were reported.

Non-communicable Disease (NCD) medical check, an initiative by BMC's public health department has found that every fourth person is suffering from hypertension and diabetes in Mumbai.

“People who lead a sedentary lifestyle, smokers, etc are more likely to suffer from hypertension. Increased salt intake is also associated with hypertension," told Dr Paritosh Baghel, Consultant Physician at SL Raheja Hospital.