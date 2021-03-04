Pooja Chavan death case: Police register non-cognisable offence against BJP leaders, activist Trupti Desai

Washim Police in Maharashtra on Wednesday registered a non-cognizable offence against a few Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and activist Trupti Desai for allegedly defaming members of the Banjara community.

"Washim Police in Maharashtra has registered a non-cognizable offence under sections 500 and 501 against BJP leaders and women activist Trupti Desai for allegedly defaming deceased popular social media celebrity Pooja Chavan, her family and Banjara community," read the statement by police in Marathi.

The persons named for the offence were National Banjara Council's Washim district youth president Shyam Sardar Rathod, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP leaders including Pravin Darekar, Chitra Wagh and Ashish Shelar, the statement read.

The statement alleged that the former Chief Minister hindered the investigation process despite ordering an inquiry into the matter.

After Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rathod resigned from the Maharashtra cabinet over his alleged involvement in the death case of 22-year-old girl Pooja Chavan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on February 28 said that everyone should get justice adding that the matter is under investigation.

On February 27, BJP District Women's Front staged a "Rasta Roko" Andolan at Mumbai's Goregaon, demanding a probe in the Pooja Chavan suicide case and the resignation of Maharashtra Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod, who is allegedly involved in the death of the 22-year-old woman.

On February 8, Chavan had allegedly jumped off a building to end her life. Hailing from Parli town in Beed, Pooja had gone to Pune for an English speaking course. She lived in Heaven Park society along with two persons, who are reported to be her brother and one of his friends.

A couple of days after her death, some of her audio clips went viral on social media which the opposition took up and pointed accusing fingers at the Maharashtra Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod, demanding an investigation into the case.

The BJP has alleged that Rathod is connected with the mysterious death of the woman in Pune. However, Rathod has denied all allegations.

As per procedure, an accidental death (AD) case was registered with the Wanawadi police station in Pune. No complaint has so far been registered by Chavan's family.