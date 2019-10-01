Polls may hit MU assessment work

Mumbai: Due to the assembly elections scheduled to be held on October 21, degree college teachers affiliated to the Mumbai University (MU) have claimed they will not have sufficient time to complete their assessment work. Teachers have stated they are loaded with electoral duties and this will delay the correction of answer papers by a few days.

Teachers claim they will have to juggle between the tasks of setting of question papers, supervision and managing exam work. Benny Shah, a teacher said,

“As soon as we finish invigilation duty, we will have to run for electoral work. This will not give us time to go to the Centralised Assessment Process (CAP) centres to correct the answer scripts.”

Over 68 examinations for various degree programmes that were to be held on October 21 and 22 have been postponed by the university because of the clash of dates with elections.

Harshika Pednekar, a teacher said, “We are glad the university rescheduled the exams on these two dates, as this will give us sufficient time to manage the electoral work.”

Despite this rescheduling and bunching of duties for teachers, MU has made it clear it will brook no delays. Teachers have been instructed by MU authorities to complete their assessment on time, to avoid delay in the declaration of results.

A senior MU official said, “We cannot afford any kind of delay in the assessment work. Teachers need to finish the paper correction as per schedule so that we can declare the winter semester results on time.”