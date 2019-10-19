Politicians of all hues cast-off khadi, line up in linen

Stylish linen shirts have gradually replaced the humble and loose khadi kurta, that well-worn out trademark of our netas for decades.

High-end linen is the fashion statement of male politicians now because of its rich look and soft feel. Besides, linen does not wrinkle as easily as the desi khadi though it costs four to five times more.

“Most Maharashtra politicians wear fitting linen shirts and lightweight pants, while the linen kurta-pyjama is popular among leaders at the national level. A colourful jacket made of linen, khadi or other lightweight materials completes their look,” says Madhav Agasti from Madhav Men’s Mode at Bandra, popular among politicians.

Already, politicians have outfits ready for polling day (October 21) and 'Victory' day (October 24) and over 80 per cent of the orders are for linen shirts and kurtas, designers say.

As per Agasti, “Sudhir Mungantiwar (BJP) to Prithviraj Chavan (Congress) to Sharad Pawar (NCP), all wear linen shirts or kurtas. While chief minister Devendra Fadnavis wears white cotton shirts with pants, Ashish Shelar (MLA Bandra west) pairs his shirts with jeans.”

Colourful linen is in vogue among leaders like Ajit Pawar (NCP), Harshvardhan Patil (from Congress to BJP) and Mungantiwar.

“Linen and cotton are comfortable in hot and humid Mumbai, especially during election campaigns when politicians spend long hours outdoors,” says Manju Lodha, wife of BJP Mumbai chief and Malabar Hill candidate Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

Linen is made up of flax fibres imported from France, Italy and China and woven on modern looms, whereas khadi is handspun fabric made from cotton, silk or wool.

Agasti expresses concern over the rising demand for linen. “Khadi is the healthier option and provides employment to poor weavers.”

Looks Matter

To impress voters, politicians have also been focusing on their looks, figures and accessories as never before.

“Facials, hairstyling, footwear, watches -- are all important for politicians across party lines as they are constantly in the eye of media and social media,” says Pankaj Bhate, from a well-known beauty and grooming brand.

Best photo forward

Naseem Bhai, who runs a printing business at Bandra, says, “A few years ago, the staff of the politicians would select their pictures and write campaign texts. We would design banners and pamphlets accordingly. Now, big PR companies do this job. We only print them.”

Such is the craze that photos are often replaced at last minute. “For instance, Asif Zakaria, a Congress candidate from Bandra east, withdrew a photo when the banners were already on the loom and replaced it with another,” says Naseem.

Even raths, the special campaign vehicles, are sporting LED walls instead of banners. The LED walls, which display videos with sound, are eyeball-grabbers.

Since flex boards have been banned, so pricey satin is being used for banners, say people in the business.