Political Turmoil In Maharashtra? Anti-Corruption Activist Anjali Damania Predicts BJP's Move To Split Congress Within 30 Days

Anjali Damania

Noted anti-corruption activist Anjali Damania claims that in the next 30 days, Maharashtra will witness tumultuous changes in its politics. She asserts that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to split the Congress in Maharashtra.

"The BJP had split the Shiv Sena first and then the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Now they are targeting the Congress," she told the Free Press Journal on Wednesday. The Congress has 44 MLAs in the state.

Split will happen before or after Ram mandir inauguration

Damania said the split will be effected either before the Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22 or soon thereafter. The BJP has made all preparations for that. If the Congress too is split, there will be hardly any worthwhile opposition in the state, she pointed out. In any case, major political developments will take place in Maharashtra in the next 30 days, she claims.

In the past, Congress leaders had claimed that the BJP had approached some of its MLAs with tempting offers, but it was rebuffed. Apparently, these efforts have been revived. The state has 48 seats in the Lok Sabha, which is the second-largest next only to Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 seats. The BJP appears to be working towards an opposition-mukt Maharashtra so that it can have a rich harvest of seats in the upcoming parliamentary polls.

Damania praises Jarange-Patil

Referring to the Maratha reservation agitation, Damania said quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil needs to be appreciated for starting such a massive agitation. She accused Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of pitting senior cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who is an OBC leader, against Jarange-Patil. She also accused Fadnavis of backing those who deserve to be politically sidelined. Meanwhile, Rupali Chakankar, NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader targeted MP Supriya Sule saying that she could win the Baramati Lok Sabha polls only because of the support extended by Ajit Pawar. The latter has decided to field his wife Sunetra against Ms. Sule in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Sharad Pawar has taken this up as a personal challenge and is likely to move all his resources to ensure the victory of his daughter. If Sule is trounced in what is widely regarded as his pocket borough, then it will be a major setback for the senior Maratha leader. Chakankar also claims that Ajit Pawar would become chief minister. There is general resentment within the NCP (Ajit Pawar) camp against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the party would like to have him replaced by Pawar Jr at the earliest.