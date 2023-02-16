Political slugfest ensues over sixth Jyotirlinga after Assam Govt ad

Maharashtra Opposition leaders on Wednesday called out an advertisement, which they claimed was taking away the state's spiritual heritage. The row erupted after the Assam government released an advert, stating that the sixth Jyotirlinga is in the north-eastern state.

“Have BJP leaders decided to not keep anything as share of Maharashtra? Earlier, it was the industry and employment that were lost. Now it is our cultural and spiritual heritage that is being taken away..!," tweeted NCP's Supriya Sule. In a series of tweets, the MP pointed out that of the 12 Jyotirlingas, it is well known that the sixth one is situated in Pune's Bhimashankar, which is in the midst of nature. “But the BJP's government in Assam has stated that the sixth Jyotirlinga is in Assam's Pamohi. It is extremely baseless,” she remarked.

Opposition leaders targeted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, over the ad. Congress leader Sachin Sawant tweeted, “We demand that the Shinde-Fadnavis government clarify their stand and unequivocally condemn this overbold action of the BJP government in Assam, which has hurt emotions and sentiments.”

UBT Shiv Sena lashes out at BJP

Flaying the Assam government, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s national spokesperson Kishore Tiwari said this is just the beginning and the BJP will now take away other important gods and deities of Maharashtra. “Today, it's the Jyotirlinga which represents Lord Shiva. Tomorrow, they will even stake claim on his son, Lord Ganesha, who is the most revered in Maharashtra, where the annual Ganeshotsav festival took birth 130 years ago,” a fuming Tiwari said.

State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule is said to have rubbished the allegations, underlining that the government has instead worked to get investments and employment to Maharashtra. Belittling the Opposition's anger, the BJP averred that misinformation in an advertisement was being blown out of proportion.

