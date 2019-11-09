Political parties laud ruling, appeal for peace in unison

Mumbai: There was a concealed tension among several political quarters hours before the Ayodhya verdict. But, soon after Supreme Court delivered its decision, leaders cutting across partylines lauded the verdict and called out for peace collectively.

BJP leader and MP Manoj Kotak stated, “People of Maharashtra has accepted the SC order with utmost grace, irrespective of religion.”

He had instructed the legislators and police personnel in his area to ensure there was no celebration. “First and foremost we are Indians. The judgment is not anyone’s victory or defeat. It needs to be dealt with sensitivity and must not hurt anyone’s sentiments,” Kotak said, adding, people of Mumbai have shown utmost respect to the verdict and maintained law and order in the state.

“People of Mumbai have seen the 1992 riots. They won’t forget the trauma it caused to them. Hence, they will not do anything that will disturb peace,” added Kotak.

NCP legislator and spokesperson Nawab Malik said every party needs to think beyond political lines and ensure no dispute takes place in future in the name of religion. “We are the biggest democracy in the world and secularism is our identity. We need to commit to people that there would be no dispute in future in the name of religion,” said Malik, stressing, the verdict doesn’t deserve any political credit and no party should use it for or against any community as a trump card for vote-bank.

Echoing his sentiment, Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the SC verdict is not a victory or defeat of any political entity or religion.

“The judgment is ruled not by favouring any community or party. It’s a victory of democracy and will spread sentiments of brotherhood among people,” said Sawant.

He added no incidents of celebration or hate speech were reported. It shows Mumbaikars have become compassionate with time.

“Mumbaikars have shown sensitivity. There was neither any victory march nor a hate speech or incidents of dissent reported,” he said.

Over the last few weeks, social and community activists had been carried out meetings and awareness programmes in sensitive parts of the city to make people aware that no matter what the judgment is, people should not do anything to disturb peace in the city.

“It’s time Hindus and Muslims reach out to each other with respect and understand each other’s religious sentiments,” said social activist, Feroze Mithiborewala.