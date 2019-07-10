Police Twitter handle refers to show, urging public to dial 100 when in distress

<p><strong>Mumbai: </strong>At a time when Mumbai Police has been urging citizens to contact them in case of emergencies, their official Twitter handle shared a quirky post, a grab from the latest season of the Netflix series, 'Stranger Things'. They have referred the show to tell social media users that no matter what, they are with them throughout, tweeting: “No matter what the emergency is, we're with you through #StrangerThings #Dial100”. </p><p>Mumbai Police has posted the tweet at a time when the city is being lashed by bouts of rain bringing it to a standstill. Reiterating that they are with the people always, police have urged the people to dial 100 for emergencies. The screengrab from Stranger Things, Season 3 has a quote -- "Can we please Dial 100 now?", referring to a scene when the characters Mike, Will and Lucas go to Starcourt Mall to look for a gift for Eleven after she breaks up with Mike.</p><p>From making pop culture references to cracking jokes as a means of sending across serious socially relevant messages to people, Mumbai Police's Twitter handle has proven to be witty. While helping many Mumbaikars to share their ordeal, police have also acted quickly by immediately replying to the public's tweets. This is clearly trending with the youth, so much so that they are now tagging friends in those memes.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>