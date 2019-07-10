Mumbai

Updated on IST

Police Twitter handle refers to show, urging public to dial 100 when in distress

By Staff Reporter

At a time when Mumbai Police has been urging citizens to contact them in case of emergencies, their official Twitter handle shared a quirky post, a grab from the latest season of the Netflix series, 'Stranger Things'.

