Police turn bros, help woman find her bag she lost on Bhai Dooj

Mumbai: Playing the role of a doting brother, officers from Borivli police recovered and return a lost bag carrying cash and jewellery worth Rs 4.5 lakh, belonging to a Kandivli (E) resident. Preeti Bhandari, 26, had lost her bag in an autorickshaw on October 29, while returning from Bhai Dooj celebrations. Four days after Bhandari lost the bag, police played good samaritans and protective brothers by returning it to her on Saturday evening.

The police said, on October 29, Bhandari, who is a teacher by profession, had gone to meet her brother at Charkop and while returning, she was travelling in an autorickshaw. Hours after she got off the three-wheeler, she realised that her bag was missing and had accidentally left it in the autorickshaw. Since the bag contained her jewellery, cash and other important documents, Bhandari immediately approached Samta Nagar Police and registered a complaint.

The police immediately swung into action and activated their network of informers to find out the missing bag. On Saturday, Borivli police got information about an autorickshaw driver who had found a bag and was looking for the owner. The driver, identified as Deepak Kumar Sau, was willing to return the bag but was hesitant to visit a police station. Soon Sau was contacted by Borivli Police, who recovered Bhandari’s lost bag, containing 113 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 4.5 lakh.