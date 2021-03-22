Police transfers: Letter bombs lay bare home truths

Jaiswal, who took over as the Central Industrial Security Force Director General after expressing concern over political interference in the functioning of the police department, had submitted his report.

However, the state government has dumped it, as the recommendations in the report were not made public nor was it formally announced. “With the issue again on centre stage, it is to be seen whether Thackeray initiates action to clean up the home department,’’ said a Jaiswal who had made scathing observations on the manner in which Deshmukh allegedly used his vetoes in transfers and promotions, bypassing the stipulated norms.

He had also substantiated his findings citing several instances wherein he, as the DGP, was not taken on board. “Had the Jaiswal report been made public, it would have dented the MVA government’s image, especially that of Deshmukh. Thackeray had intervened and cancelled the transfers of the nine deputy commissioners of police announced by Deshmukh, thereby snubbing the latter. However, a fresh order was issued after NCP Chief Sharad Pawar’s intervention. That was the only instance but thereafter, political interference continued,” said another IPS officer.

Incidentally, Jaiswal had made a strong case for a fixed policy on transfers and promotions. However, political bosses, always wanting to have a major say, took the opposite view. Jaiswal had suggested that only those police officers who had completed two years in a posting should be transferred. He had brought to the state government’s notice that there were about 22 IPS officers, who had never worked in Naxal-affected areas. The former DGP had strongly recommended that the government should make it mandatory for IPS officers to be posted in such areas during their tenure.