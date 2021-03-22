Police transfers: Letter bombs lay bare home truths

Mumbai: The letters written by Param Bir Singh and Sanjay Pandey, coupled with the report prepared by former DG Subodh Jaiswal on police transfers have opened up a veritable Pandora’s box, laying bare the mess in the home department.
Incidentally, in all three instances, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has been under the radar. While Singh has alleged that Deshmukh wanted police officers to collect at least Rs 100 crore from bars and hotels every month, the latter has denied these charges.
On the other hand, Pandey, in his letter to the state government, had expressed anger on interference in policing and transfers. His letter came after he was shifted from the Home Guards to head the Maharashtra State Security Corporation.
Earlier, former Additional DG, Special Intelligence, Rashmi Shukla, who had recently gone on Central deputation, had received a nod from the former additional chief secretary (home) to monitor certain phones, especially to reveal how bribery for transfers has been the order of the day.
Jaiswal, who took over as the Central Industrial Security Force Director General after expressing concern over political interference in the functioning of the police department, had submitted his report.
However, the state government has dumped it, as the recommendations in the report were not made public nor was it formally announced. “With the issue again on centre stage, it is to be seen whether Thackeray initiates action to clean up the home department,’’ said a Jaiswal who had made scathing observations on the manner in which Deshmukh allegedly used his vetoes in transfers and promotions, bypassing the stipulated norms.
He had also substantiated his findings citing several instances wherein he, as the DGP, was not taken on board. “Had the Jaiswal report been made public, it would have dented the MVA government’s image, especially that of Deshmukh. Thackeray had intervened and cancelled the transfers of the nine deputy commissioners of police announced by Deshmukh, thereby snubbing the latter. However, a fresh order was issued after NCP Chief Sharad Pawar’s intervention. That was the only instance but thereafter, political interference continued,” said another IPS officer.
Incidentally, Jaiswal had made a strong case for a fixed policy on transfers and promotions. However, political bosses, always wanting to have a major say, took the opposite view. Jaiswal had suggested that only those police officers who had completed two years in a posting should be transferred. He had brought to the state government’s notice that there were about 22 IPS officers, who had never worked in Naxal-affected areas. The former DGP had strongly recommended that the government should make it mandatory for IPS officers to be posted in such areas during their tenure.