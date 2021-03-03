Police station head to be held accountable for hookah parlours, says Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai: The incharge of the police station concerned will be held accountable if hookah parlours were found operating in the area, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh informed the Legislative Council on Tuesday.

Replying to a query by Ravindra Phatak (Shiv Sena) and others during question hour in the Upper House, Deshmukh said stringent action will be initiated against the officer if such parlours were found operating in his jurisdiction.