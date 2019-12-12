Police spread awareness on highway manners

The Maharashtra Highway Police have kick started an awareness drive, #HighwayManners, on Wednesday, wherein they will put up billboards, posters, flyers and standees on all the entry/exit points of toll booths, food plazas, traffic booths and fuel stations.

The aim for this awareness drive is to educate and aware the motorists about the traffic rules to be followed on the highway. An official said, “Just awareness is not going to work, a change in behavioral pattern is also needed.

The main targets for this awareness are two-wheelers and four-wheeler vehicles, along with commercial and agricultural vehicles. In a novel initiative, the highway police will start the training and awareness from their backyard, as most traffic rules are violated by the government officials of traffic police, RTO and court personnel.

Moreover, as a part of this drive, a mobile application, Highway Manner App, will also be rolled out, which will help the motorists with numbers of cranes, emergency numbers and real time traffic update.