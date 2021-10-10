Police reunites 70-year-old woman with amnesia with her family who went missing

Mumbai: The Byculla police have reunited a 70-year-old woman from her family who went missing from her residence. The police said the woman was suffering from amnesia (loss of memory) and missed her way. The Byculla police scrutinized the CCTV footage of the vicinity and tracked the woman within hours after she went missing.

The police said on October 8 that at around 1:30 pm, Lubina Tinwala, a resident of Anjirwadi, Byculla approached the Byculla police. She informed the police that her mother, Sakina Tinwala, 70, is suffering from amnesia (loss of memory) and is missing.

"She informed us that her mother left their residence at 1 pm. However, we assume that being told she would be in and around the vicinity. So the Nirbhaya team started tracing her," said a police officer from Byculla police station.

Ashok Khot, senior police inspector, Byculla police station said, "By scrutinizing the CCTV footage of the vicinity we found the woman walking on the road. However, following the CCTV footage, our team reached a footpath near Darukhana in Sewree. After walking for a while, she took a seat and sat down. After counseling and giving her assurance she was brought to the police station and reunited with the family," he added.

Khot further said it was the effort of the team who with the help of technical details traced her and reunited her with the family.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 08:43 PM IST