Police register 558 debit, credit card fraud cases in 2020

The Mumbai Police have registered 558 cases of debit and credit card fraud cases during last year.

Recently FPJ had reported about a case wherein alert bank officials along with the police had arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly using cloned debit cards of several people and withdrawing money from an ATM centre in Thane.

The police found 17 ATM cards from accused and probe revealed that he had made withdrawals of Rs 10.29 lakh from the said ATM in a span of nearly 12 days.

Explaining the safety measures that should be taken, a cyber-crime cell officer said, "Do not share, disclose, or provide your bank card number, or password, to another party, or website, other than your bank. Most banks will not send you an email requesting this information."

The officer further said, "Do not save your bank card number, or password, on a publicly accessed computer or your own computer. When selecting a password, choose a series of characters that cannot be easily guessed by someone else and avoid clicking links which are unreliable or suspicious in nature."