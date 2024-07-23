Police Must Give Grounds For Arrest In Writing: Bombay HC

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has said that the arrest of a person is drastic and done at a desperate stage; and hence the police must follow all the procedures prescribed in law otherwise it would amount to a violation of fundamental rights.

Observation Made By The Bombay HC

The court emphasised that it was the right of an accused to be informed of the grounds of his arrest.

The high court has held “illegal” the arrest of city-businessman Mahesh Naik stating that he was not informed in writing about the grounds of his arrest, which is violation of Article 22 of the Constitution of India. He was arrested in February in an alleged cheating case and is presently in judicial custody.

“Since arrest of a person is a drastic and desperate stage, it must be necessarily effected upon following the procedure prescribed in law,” a bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande’s said. It added that an arrest amounts to the deprivation of liberty of a person.

About The Petition

The HC was hearing a petition filed by Naik, though advocate Rishi Bhuta challenging his illegal arrest in a cheating case and seeking to be released forthwith.

Bhuta submitted that the businessman’s arrest was illegal since the police did not inform him the grounds of arrest as mandated under section 50 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The court noted that Article 22 clearly states that no person shall be arrested or detained without being informed of the grounds and shall not be denied the right to consult or be defended by a lawyer. Section 50 of the CrPC corresponds to this fundamental right.

“Infraction of these fundamental rights have always been frowned upon by the Constitutional courts and wherever necessary, for breach of the fundamental right, compensation has been granted,” the judges said.

In the present case, the court said it is evident that Naik was not informed in writing about the grounds of arrest and the relevant column in the arrest/surrender form is unfilled.

Terming Naik’s arrest as illegal and in gross violation of his fundamental right, the HC directed his immediate release.

The HC directed public prosecutor Hiten Venegavkar to send a copy of its order to the Director General of Police (DGP), who shall then circulate it to all Additional Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police.