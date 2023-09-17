Police Lathi-Charge Demonstrators Led by MIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel In Aurangabad Over Bank Scam Protest

MP Imtiaz Jaleel | PTI

Aurangabad: The police lathi-charged a group of demonstrators led by Imtiaz Jaleel, Member of Parliament for the Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (MIM) in Aurangabad on Saturday. Jaleel was leading a march of people who had been duped in the Adarsh Nagari bank scam. They intended to meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was in Aurangabad for a meeting of the state cabinet.

However, the police stopped them. When the demonstrators insisted on marching ahead, they were lathi-charged by the police. The police stated that Jaleel had no permission to organise the morcha.