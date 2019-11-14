Police informer held with heroin worth Rs 1.41 crore

According to an ANC officer, API Amar Marathe and API Sudarshan Chavan with their team apprehended Khan from Dockyard Road railway station during patrolling on Tuesday night. The officers found 470 grams of heroin worth of Rs 1.41 crore on him.

The officer said many such police informants are involved in peddling and extortion activities. They extort money from peddlers by threatening them of reporting to the police.

They are also involved in peddling activities and they supply drugs to their clients, said another officer. Khan was arrested under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NSPS). He was earlier arrested for possessing cannabis but was acquitted in the case.