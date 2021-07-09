Police directed to keep strict vigil at tourist places: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra government has directed the state police to keep strict vigilance and to make sure that COVID19 guidelines are strictly implemented at tourist places.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, "For tourist places, police have been asked to make sure that COVID19 guidelines are strictly implemented".

Maharashtra has reported 9,114 new COVID-19 cases and 121 fatalities, which took its overall infection count to 61,31,976 and death toll to 1,24,296, a health department official said on Friday. These cases and deaths were reported on Thursday.

As compared to Wednesday's figures of 9,558 cases and 147 fatalities, the state witnessed a decline on both counts.



There are 1,14,444 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Of these, the highest number of 17,435 active cases is in Pune district, followed by Thane and Mumbai with 16,546 and 11,470 patients respectively.



Meanwhile, two individuals in Uttar Pradesh reportedly tested positive for the Kappa variant of COVID-19. The mutation which the World Health Organisation (WHO) classifies as a 'variant of interest' was detected in two individuals after genome sequencing of over 100 samples at the KGMU hospital.