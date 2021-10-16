Police constables to get direct promotion as sub-inspectors

In a major policy decision, Maharashtra Chief Uddhav Thackeray has approved the home department’s proposal to promote police constables directly to the post of sub-inspectors. This is expected to speed up crime detection and prevention. Citing it as a "revolutionary decision", Thackeray said police personnel would have more opportunities to advance in their career.

The CM said about 45,000 police personnel will benefit from the decision. This decision will allow police personnel from the cadre of constable to retire from the post by getting three promotions in a reduced timeframe within 35 years of average service.

The state government’s decision is important especially when the police force is overburdened with the coronavirus containment measures, in addition to their regular job of crime prevention, detection, maintenance of law and order and social harmony.

In a statement, the Chief Minister’s Office said the need of the police force for additional sub-inspectors will be met and it will also lead to a substantial rise in the posts of constables and assistant sub-inspectors. The current strength of police constables will increase from 37,861 to 51,210, and assistant sub-inspectors from 15,270 to 177,71. With a total of 15,150 additional investigating officers, 13 additional officers will be available for each police station. Besides, the posts of police naik in the promotion chain from police peon to assistant sub-inspector of police will also be lapsed.

A home department officer said the proposal was being pursued at the level of state home minister Dilip Walse-Patil and Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey for the last six months. Ultimately, a high power committee headed by chief secretary Sitaram Kunte gave its final approval and thereafter the CM directed for an immediate action.

An officer said, “The purpose is to raise the morale and self-confidence of the police and increase their efficiency. This decision will provide a large number of officers for each police station to investigate criminal activities and speed up the investigation of crimes as well as convictions.”

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 02:36 AM IST