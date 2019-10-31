Police constable commits suicide at Powai

Mumbai: A police constable, Sudhir Gurav, 46, attached to Powai police station in Andheri (E), hanged himself to death on Wednesday night. Police said, Gurav hanged himself from the ceiling fan with a shawl, in the office of divisional assistant commissioner of police (ACP), in Powai. It is suspected, Gurav took this extreme step after the policemen left the office around 9.30pm on Wednesday. Police have recovered no suicide note from the spot and have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) on the basis of primary information.

Police said, Gurav was a resident of Vikhroli police colony and is survived by his wife and a 23-year-old daughter. According to a senior official, Gurav had a satisfactory track record and was not depressed. The official added, Gurav was well behaved with his seniors as well as subordinates. The reason for Gurav to take this extreme is unclear, since the police found no suicide note from the spot.

After the policemen completed their duties around 9.30pm, they went on a patrolling round of the divisional ACP office, which is when they found Gurav hanging from the ceiling fan. Policemen immediately alerted their seniors and rushed Gurav to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission. The primary cause of death was asphyxiation, said a police official.

Based on the primary information, Powai Police have registered an ADR in the matter and are investigating this matter further. Police are likely to record the statement of Gurav's acquaintances in the police force, to ascertain the ezxact reason which led to his suicide.

Last week, on October 21, police constable Rameshwar Sadashiv Hankare, 29, had committed suicide at his residence in Vikhroli. Police had recovered a suicide note, where Hankare had stated he took the extreme step due to personal reasons.