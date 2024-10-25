 Police Commemoration Week: Western Railway RPF Honours Courage Of Late Constable Anukul Sakore And Fellow Heroes Across 9 States
According to Public Relations Department of Western Railway, among those commemorated is Late Constable Anukul Sakore of Western Railway RPF, who heroically lost his life while on duty in December 2023.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 08:59 PM IST
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is honouring the courage and sacrifice of 14 personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty during "Police Commemoration Week." As a mark of respect, RPF officers are visiting the ancestral villages and schools of these martyrs across nine states, aiming to foster meaningful connections with the communities that shaped these brave individuals. 

According to Public Relations Department of Western Railway, among those commemorated is Late Constable Anukul Sakore of Western Railway RPF, who heroically lost his life while on duty in December 2023. On 21st October, 2024, a heartfelt memorial service was held at his alma mater, Sarswati Shishu Mandir in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. Family, friends, students, and colleagues gathered to honor Constable Sakore’s legacy in an emotional tribute. His widow, Dolly Sakore, expressed her sincere gratitude for the recognition of her husband's sacrifice, remarking on the lasting impact of his dedication. 

Constable Sakore’s life and service exemplify the bravery and commitment of RPF personnel nationwide. The RPF remains steadfast in its promise to honour the memory of those who serve with courage, and this initiative is a testament to the unwavering dedication to the heroes and to their sacrifices forever etched in the legacy of duty and honour to the nation.

