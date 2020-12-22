Police bust bogus railway pass racket; three held

The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested three persons for allegedly printing and using bogus passes to travel on suburban trains in the Mumbai region, an official said on Tuesday.

The Vasai GRP in Palghar district unearthed the racket after they found a 34-year-old man, a resident of Mira- Bhayandar area, travelling in a first class compartment of a local train with a bogus pass, an officer said.

Based on the information given by the man, police picked up two others from Mira Road in Thane district on Sunday, he said.

The duo allegedly used to prepare and print bogus passes at their stationary shop, the officer said.

Police seized various accessories, including printers, scanners and other equipment, used in printing the fake passes.