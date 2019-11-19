Police book 15 for car dealer assault

Mumbai: Five months after a car dealer was thrashed by a hotelier and his men for video recording an incident outside the hotel premises, more than 10-15 men were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, for assault, robbery, criminal intimidation and unlawful assembly. MIDC police are investigating the matter and have not made any arrests so far.

The complainant, Salim Abdul Rehman Shaikh, 49, a car dealer, was returning from Vashi after finalising a Rs 50,000-deal on June 26. When Shaikh and his friend, Rohit reached the Western Express Highway, they saw a crowd gathered near a hotel, Greetings, in Andheri (E).

Shaikh and Rohit decided to find out what the matter was. Also, Shaikh asked his friend to call the police helpline and began video-recording the incident.

Shaikh saw women soliciting outside the hotel. Rohit was standing nearby when a few men, including the hotelier, charged at Shaikh. The hotelier pulled out a gun and hit Shaikh on the neck, causing him to fall.

Then, noticing Rohit, they tried to ambush him, but he managed to escape. Left alone, Shaikh was robbed of his gold chain and Rs 50,000 by the accused.

Afterwards, they banged his head on the road, kicked him in the chest and stomach and then left him bleeding and fled. An injured Shaikh then managed to walk up to an autorickshaw driver, who drove him to the civic-run VN Desai Hospital in Santacruz (E).

Shaikh was treated for his injuries, but had to be admitted to a private hospital later, for internal bleeding, where he was recuperating till November 4. After being discharged from the hospital, he approached MIDC Police and registered a complaint against 15 men.